History of Drag w/Ms Winters & Friends

Ms Winters and Friends: History of Drag!

A Pono Project Event celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Starts at 3 pm

Run time: 105 minutes with Intermission

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/759380/

Presented by ProArts Playhouse

Hosted by Elizabeth Winters

Featuring Anetha Foxfella, Misty Showers Manic Winters, Jazzmyne Lamour, Glamorrah, and Jacome

Come join us for the most fun and fabulous history lesson ever! Featuring dazzling performances and so much more!

***Special low pricing made possible through the Pono Project.***

ABOUT THE PONO PROJECT

The Pono Project is a series of live arts and culture events celebrating the diversity of the Maui community, promoting inclusion of marginalized persons, and educating on Maui’s history and challenges, bolstered by partnerships with other Maui nonprofits.

The Pono Project is supported in part by the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development.

The views expressed in this presentation do not necessarily reflect those of the County of Maui.

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Ticket Information-Reserved seats; see ticketing page for seating map and pricing details including fees:

Premium Seating:

$15.90 Premium (large cushy front-row chairs with small tables)

Preferred Seating:

$12.72 Preferred (front row of any seating tier)

Regular Seating:

$10.60

Partially-Obstructed View Seats:

$4

For information on our Access for All initiative, click HERE: https://proartsmaui.org/access-for-all/

BUY TICKETS @ https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/proartsmaui/items/759380/