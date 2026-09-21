INPEACE Presents Kaulele, two Hawaiian Culture & Science Exhibits at Kukui Grove

The Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) and Kukui Grove invite the community to experience Kaulele, INPEACE’s Hawaiian culture and science pop-up exhibits.

Open Tuesday - Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from September 23 – October 10, the community is invited to enjoy Kaulana Mahina and The Explorers of Lawai‘a, two STEM learning opportunities that connect modern and traditional science through indigenous Hawaiian knowledge.

This free, family-friendly exhibit offers an immersive journey to learn about the Hawaiian mahina (moon) phases and fishing practices. Discover how the moon phases affect environmental activities like fishing and planting and explore seven interactive zones featuring ocean-based fishing activities.

