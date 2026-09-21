Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Season Opener (Kahilu Theatre)

Journey north as the Kamuela Philharmonic opens its 2026/27 season with MasterWorks I: Colors of Scandinavia, an exploration of the extraordinary musical landscapes of Finland and Norway.

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🎹 PROGRAM

Grieg – Piano Concerto in A minor (Dr. Thomas Yee, piano)

Sibelius – Symphony No. 2 in D major

Rautavaara – Divertimento

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Tickets available at Kamuelaphil.org