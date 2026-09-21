Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Season Opener (Kahilu Theatre)
Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Season Opener (Kahilu Theatre)
Journey north as the Kamuela Philharmonic opens its 2026/27 season with MasterWorks I: Colors of Scandinavia, an exploration of the extraordinary musical landscapes of Finland and Norway.
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🎹 PROGRAM
Grieg – Piano Concerto in A minor (Dr. Thomas Yee, piano)
Sibelius – Symphony No. 2 in D major
Rautavaara – Divertimento
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Tickets available at Kamuelaphil.org
Kahilu Theatre
$24 to $76
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Society
808.491.2582
kamuelaphil@gmail.com
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey RoadKamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org