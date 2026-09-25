HALO HALO: A Filipino American History Month Art Exhibition

Downtown Art Center, in collaboration with modern Filipino restaurant and gallery Minasa Hawaiʻi, will celebrate Filipino American History Month with the third annual "HALO HALO," a refreshing mixed art exhibition exploring art, culture, identity, memory and community. It runs October 2-24, 2026, in the DAC Courtyard Gallery and downstairs DAC Art & Gifts Shop, located at 1041 Nuuanu Ave. in Chinatown, Honolulu.

The exhibition brings together Hawai‘i artists, makers, designers, musicians and local vendors.

An opening reception will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, as part of First Friday in Chinatown. The evening will feature art, Filipino food, local vendors, fashion and design, music and special installations celebrating the many flavors and voices of the community.

What: "HALO HALO:" A mixed art exhibition celebrating Filipino American History Month through food, art, and culture.

Opening reception: 5-8:30 p.m. First Friday, October 2

Exhibition dates: Oct. 2-24, 2026

Where: Downtown Art Center, 2nd Floor Courtyard Gallery + 1st Floor DAC Art & Gifts Shop and Studio 1C, 1041 Nu‘uanu Ave., Chinatown, Honolulu

Parking: Chinatown Gateway Plaza lot (1031 Bethel St., entrance to the left off Bethel); or Pickles at Forté (1032 Fort St., entrance to the right off Bethel)