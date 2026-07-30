HPR Social Club: Reflect, learn & celebrate — Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea

Every Wednesday, one of our awesome HPR besties will keep you posted on happenings across our Islands that we're most stoked about. While each of us has a different perspective and set of interests, we all share a goal of helping you stay curious and connected across our Hawaiian Islands. Not yet subscribed? Subscribe today to see what's on around town, and to learn about our Social Club contributors.

This week, we hear from HPR Digital Content Producer, Sylvia Flores.

HPR’s Social Club — it's your guide to unique, can't-miss events across the islands. Sign up for the HPR Social Club.

Have an event to share? You can submit it to our HPR Community Calendar for consideration. We might feature it in a future newsletter or on the air!

Aloha,

Oʻahu folks - anyone attend last Sunday's Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea celebration at Thomas Square? It was at this very park that Ka Hae Hawaiʻi, the Hawaiian flag, was raised to mark the return of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi's sovereignty in 1843; thus, it is one of the sites where the Hawaiian flag flies alone. The weekend's gathering was one of many ongoing celebrations across Hawaiʻi to honor Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea, Sovereignty Restoration Day, which falls on July 31.

Hear about Sunday's celebration from HPR's Society of Professional Journalists Summer Intern, Addis Belay, here, and keep reading to learn about celebrations taking place in your community.

Hawaiʻi Island: In Hilo on July 31 at 5 p.m., head to the East Hawaiʻi Cultural Center for the 2026 HōʻEa Maoli Film Showcase to celebrate Native Hawaiian filmmakers. They'll share storytelling and sovereignty through a native lens with films that celebrate Kahoʻolawe, Kanaloa, and prioritize Alona ʻĀina and de-militarization. It's a family-friendly event; attendance is by donation.

Maui: The Pono Project and ProArts Maui host a film screening on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. to honor Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea. They'll feature two documentary films, "Mālama Mauka" and "Sacred Island: Living the Dream," followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers. Learn more here.

Kauaʻi: Hale Līhuʻe celebrates Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea on Aug. 1 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a family-friendly talk story and pau hana open to all. Meet with community members to discuss birth reclamation, decolonizing parenting practices and ʻike kūpuna of Mary Kawena Pukui. More info here.

Oʻahu: Honor the restoration of the Hawaiian Kingdom in Waiʻanae on Aug. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pōkʻai Bay Beach Park. There's a morning Holo Kūkini run, educational and community resources, an Aloha ʻĀina craft village, ocean safety activities and more celebrating the theme: "Ea Mai Ka Lāhui – Sovereignty Rises from the Nation." Find event info here.

As you get ready for your weekend, take a moment to reflect on the historical significance of Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea and the resilience and hope it represents. Want to reflect on your own time? Here are a few reading recommendations from Native Books to learn more and celebrate Lā Hoʻihoʻi Ea.

As always, keep scrolling to see a few more hand-picked events taking place across Hawaiʻi. If you have an upcoming event you'd like to share, submit them to our community calendar.

Until next time,

Sylvia

HPR Social Club's Picks of the Week:

Please note: Event details may change.

Check organizer or event websites for the most up-to-date information.

HIFF / Instagram @hiffhawaii The HIFF Vintage Pop-Up Sale takes place on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Kaimukī.

OʻAHU: HOORAY FOR HIFF - HIFF Vintage Vault Pop-Up Sale

HIFF Vintage Vault Pop-Up Sale

Hawaiʻi International Film Festival Headquarters

3512 Waialae Ave. in Kaimukī

Saturday. August 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HIFF fans and film festival lovers, stop by the HIFF office this Saturday to shop vintage and exclusive HIFF memorabilia. Find $5 finds that include shirts, posters, totes and surprises from the HIFF archives. The event kicks off "I ❤️ HIFF," a month of discounted memberships and events taking place in August. Free and open to all

HAWAIʻI ISLAND: FEE-FREE PARK DAY - Fee-Free Day

Fee-Free Day

Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park

One Crater Rim Drive in Volcano

Saturday, August 1, all day

Celebrate the 110th birthday of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park with free entry all day on Saturday, Aug. 1. Birthday celebrations will also take place throughout August and include educational and cultural events, from learning about paniolo to celebrating Portuguese immigrants to taiko performance. See event listing here. Park entry is free and open to all on Aug. 1

MAUI: BENEFIT FOR A CAUSE - Benefit Concert for Gaza

Benefit Concert for Gaza

Baila Baila Studio at Maui Mall Village

70 E. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului

Friday, July 31, 6 p.m. to midnight

Maui artists are coming together to raise their voices at this benefit to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Organized by Maui for Palestine, funds raised support projects facilitated by Gaza Ground Aid. The Konkoba Drum Ensemble, Mishka, The Iona Band and more take part. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. $35 suggested donation, open to all

KAUAʻI: ʻOHANA JAZZ - Noel Okimoto ʻOhana Jazz

HPR Noel Okimoto and his band performed Live from the Atherton in June 2025

Noel Okimoto ʻOhana Jazz

Sheraton Coconut Coast Luau Pavilion

650 Aleka Loop in Kapaʻa

Saturday, August 1, 7 p.m.

ʻOhana Jazz is a monthly event in Honolulu, but the show is going on the road. Noel Okimoto and his team head to Kauaʻi to bring a special night of live jazz featuring favorites, standards, and compositions from Noel Okimoto's award-winning jazz album, 'Ohana. $15-50, tickets available online

KAUAʻI: POYLNESIAN PRIDE - 24th Annual Heiva i Kauaʻi

24th Annual Heiva i Kauaʻi

Kapaʻa Beach Park

4-1464 Kuhio Hwy in Kapaʻa

August 1 and 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The beachside competition returns! Celebrate Tahitian and Polynesian culture at this annual dance and drumming competition. Enjoy this community-sponsored, family-centered celebration of Tahitian culture. Don’t miss the daily competitions, $8 at the door, keiki 12 and under are free

Live from the Atherton

Since 2000, From the Top and its young musician showcase have brightened our Saturday mornings on HPR-2. Join us at 6 p.m. on August 6 for a special live evening hosted by Sharene Taba and hear Stories From the Top Hawaiʻi with musicians Joshua Nakazawa and Taiga Benito.

Through heartfelt reflections and behind-the-scenes moments, they will share what their From the Top experience meant to them and how their journeys have shaped their music.

Live from the Atherton is sponsored by HMSA

See more upcoming events here

ICYMI: Inside Diamond Head Theatre's "Les Miséreables" on Classical Pacific

HPR Diamond Head Theatre's Les Misérables cast members Buffy Kahalepuna-Wong (Madame Thénardier), right, and Presley Wheeler (Thénardier), middle, with DHT production manager Kyle Conner, left.



Diamond Head Theatre’s Presley Wheeler (pictured above, middle, with DHT production manager Kyle Conner, at left) and Buffy Kahalepuna-Wong (pictured above, right) go behind the barricade with Sharene Taba, discussing their roles as the iconic Thénardier and Madame Thénardier in DHT’s production of “Les Misérables.”

Together they share their personal connections with “Les Mis” and how their perspectives on the musical have changed over time. They also offer insight into why the musical's universal themes have continued to resonate with audiences for decades as Les Misérables celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

DHT’s production of “Les Misérables” runs until August 23. Listen to the interview