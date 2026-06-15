24th Heiva i Kauai Tahitian Dance Competitions

In 2026, Heiva I Kaua`i celebrates the 24th anniversary of a unique, exciting and

colorful Tahitian dance and drumming competition. This annual event provides a venue

for performers of all ages to present their talent, skill and cultural knowledge to an

audience of more than 1,400 attendees daily! On Saturday and Sunday, August 1st and

2nd, from 9am to 5pm, come and enjoy this community-sponsored, family-centered

celebration of Tahitian culture at the Kapa`a Beach Park (4-1464 Kuhio Highway).

Participants from Hawai`i, the mainland and abroad, with a range in age from toddler to

elder, perform solo and group competition and exhibition dances portraying legends and

stories of Tahiti. Event admission is $8 at the door. Children aged 12 and under are

admitted free.

After opening ceremonies, solo competitions are held on Saturday, starting with the

youngest age groups and continuing through adults, until the championship dance-offs

in the afternoon. Solo categories include traditional otea vahine and tane, for junior,

senior and master (age 26+) divisions. Group categories include otea, aparima,

ahupurotu and drumming. Heiva I Kaua`i offers an amateur/youth group category for

contestants under age 19. Group competition is scheduled for Sunday. Please see the

Heiva i Kauai website for additional information at http://www.heivaikauai.com.

Over 45 vendors offer an extensive array of Tahitian and other Pacific Island gifts,

jewelry, art, woodwork and clothing. Food vendors sell a variety of ethnic foods. Artists

provide demonstrations of Polynesian crafts. Silent Auction both days from 9am to 2pm

with incredible offers from local businesses and creators.

Heiva I Kaua`i is grateful for support from the County of Kaua`i and the Kapa`a business

community. This event is ADA accessible. Persons in need of auxiliary aid to participate,

please email Kate at least 7 days before the event at heivaikauaiiaorana@gmail.com.

For more information, please email Kate on Kauai at heivaikauaiiaorana@gmail.com.