Fee-free day at Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park - Celebrating the park's 110th birthday!

Celebrate the 110th Birthday of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park with a fee-free day

Come celebrate with free entry all day on Saturday, August 1 and participate in special birthday programs offered all month.

For 110 years, your park has perpetuated native ecosystems and the Hawaiian culture connected to these landscapes while providing safe access to Kīlauea and Mauna Loa – two of earth’s most active volcanoes. We wish our sister park, Haleakalā National Park, a happy birthday too! Both parks were originally one park when Hawaii National Park was established in 1916. Haleakalā became its own park in 1961.

