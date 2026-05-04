Noel Okimoto Ohana Jazz

Born and raised in Honolulu, Noel Okimoto has been playing professionally since the age of ten. Noel’s primary instrument is the drum set, but is also an accomplished orchestral percussionist, vibraphonist, composer and clinician. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Percussion from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. Noel has played in Hawaiʻi, the mainland USA, and internationally with Freddie Hubbard, The Woody Herman Orchestra, Stan Getz, Bobby Hutcherson, Richie Cole, Bill Watrous, Ernie Watts, Bud Shank, Barney Kessel, Lew Tabackin, Sadao Watanabe, Wynton Marsalis, Ronnie Cuber, Makoto Ozone, Jeff Richman, Larry Coryell, Nestor Torres, Gene Harris, Take 6, David Benoit, Henry Mancini, Nelson Riddle, Steve Allen, Natalie Cole, Kenny Loggins, Michael McDonald, Bob Hope, Rosemary Clooney, Patti Page, Dionne Warwick, and Jake Shimabukuro, among others. He was also a member of the Gabe Baltazar Group for five years. He retired as the percussion section leader of the historic Royal Hawaiian Band after many years of service to the City & County of Honolulu.

Okimoto recorded an award-winning jazz CD in 2004, entitled ‘Ohana, that received a 4-Star review in Downbeat magazine and positive reviews in other national and international publications.