The Conversation: Gov. Ariyoshi dies at 100; CRB on Molokaʻi

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Former Hawaiʻi Governor George Ariyoshi passes away at 100; the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi offers reflections on his life and passing

State Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz discusses the difficulties that lie ahead for the state budget

Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Chloe Jones reports on lingering water pollution left by the Kona Low storms | Full Story

HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the current status of CRB on Molokaʻi | Full Story

Pidgin poet and novelist Lois-Ann Yamanaka shares her experience seeing her book “Blu’s Hanging” come to life in a stage adaptation