The Conversation: Gov. Ariyoshi dies at 100; CRB on Molokaʻi
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Former Hawaiʻi Governor George Ariyoshi passes away at 100; the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaiʻi offers reflections on his life and passing
- State Senate Ways and Means Chair Donovan Dela Cruz discusses the difficulties that lie ahead for the state budget
- Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Chloe Jones reports on lingering water pollution left by the Kona Low storms | Full Story
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on the current status of CRB on Molokaʻi | Full Story
- Pidgin poet and novelist Lois-Ann Yamanaka shares her experience seeing her book “Blu’s Hanging” come to life in a stage adaptation