Landmark novel 'Blu's Hanging' takes to the stage

Nearly three decades have passed since poet and novelist Lois-Ann Yamanaka published her third novel, “Blu’s Hanging,” which has since been lauded as a landmark work of contemporary Hawaiʻi literature.

The gritty coming-of-age story set on Molokaʻi now takes center stage at Kuma Kahua theatre.

Written mostly in Hawaiian pidgin, the Ogata family’s story of loss and resilience has been adapted for the stage for the very first time by R. Zamora Linmark and is directed by Jason Kanda.

HPR sat down with Yamanaka to talk more about her writing and her experience seeing her characters come alive on stage.

“It's kind of a surreal experience, because the characters only exist in my head,” Yamanaka said. “It's a remarkable experience, especially because the actors at Kumu Kahua theater, they embody the characters in ways that I don't expect.”

For Yamanaka, being able witness and steward the adaptation of her work for the stage was a privilege.

“It's very important that I have a real trusting relationship, because I'm giving my work to them, and I normally don't have the privilege of doing that,” she said.

“It's like all these layers of creativity and expression, and it's just a very heartfelt experience.”

HPR HPR's Lillian Tsang, left, with poet and novelist Lois-Ann Yamanaka, right, and Maisie, center, on April 20, 2026.

Yamanaka was born on Molokaʻi and grew up on Hawaiʻi Island before attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Her poetry and novels have garnered significant praise, including the American Book Award and the Elliot Cades Award for Literature.

“Blu’s Hanging” debuted on March 26 and continues through April 26 at Kumu Kahua Theatre. More information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 20, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.