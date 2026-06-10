A new book for youth helps with navigating through life's voyages

Finding our way. It's a concept that early explorers — native navigators of the Pacific — embraced out of need. And as today's voyagers relearn lessons of wayfinding, one educator thought the metaphor was fitting to apply to our mental health and finding our way.

Matt Limtiaco has roots in Guam and Hawaiʻi. He currently lives on the East Coast but returns to what he knew growing up and learning from elders.

He has developed a textbook, “Voyager State of Mind,” that he hopes will help communities he holds dear to his heart.

HPR HPR's Catherine Cruz with author Matt Limtiaco.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.