© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A new book for youth helps with navigating through life's voyages

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:28 PM HST
Voyager State of Mind Founders Matt and Rob Limtiaco enjoy time on the water with a future voyager.
Voyager State of Mind
Voyager State of Mind Founders Matt and Rob Limtiaco enjoy time on the water with a future voyager.

Finding our way. It's a concept that early explorers — native navigators of the Pacific — embraced out of need. And as today's voyagers relearn lessons of wayfinding, one educator thought the metaphor was fitting to apply to our mental health and finding our way.

Matt Limtiaco has roots in Guam and Hawaiʻi. He currently lives on the East Coast but returns to what he knew growing up and learning from elders.

He has developed a textbook, “Voyager State of Mind,” that he hopes will help communities he holds dear to his heart.

HPR's Catherine Cruz with author Matt Limtiaco.
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz with author Matt Limtiaco.

This story aired on The Conversation on June 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation LiteratureChildrenMental Health
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories