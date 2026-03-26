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The Conversation

The Conversation: Oʻahu storm damage reports; OHA emergency funds

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 26, 2026 at 10:43 AM HST
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Crews clean up a property on the North Shore of Oʻahu after historic flooding over the weekend. (March 23, 2026)
City and County of Honolulu
Crews clean up a property on the North Shore of Oʻahu after historic flooding over the weekend. (March 23, 2026)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo reports on how storm recovery efforts might affect the state's budget
  • Randal Collins with Honolulu's Department of Emergency Management asks Oʻahu residents to complete storm damage reports by today
  • Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis discusses $4 million in Office of Hawaiian Affairs emergency funds that will be made available to Native Hawaiian beneficiaries impacted by the recent storms and the government shutdown
  • HPR catches up with filmmaker Kimberlee Bassford about the latest tragic turn in the dark story of Samoan write Sia Figiel, who is the subject of Bassford's documentary "Before The Moon Falls"
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The Conversation weatherOʻahuOffice of Hawaiian AffairsFilmCrime
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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