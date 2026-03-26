Filmmaker on the death of Samoan writer Sia Figiel amid murder trial

In news from across the Pacific, prominent Samoan writer and poet Sia Figiel was found dead in a prison cell at the end of January. It's the second tragic development in a story that shocked the Pacific literary world.

At the time of her death, Figiel was awaiting the outcome of a murder trial — she had been charged with the killing of Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard, who was not only a fellow Samoan poet, but the sister of Hawaiʻi state Sen. Mike Gabbard and the aunt of U.S. National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard.

The story was featured in a documentary that screened at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival last fall. “Before The Moon Falls” won the Best Made in Hawaiʻi Feature Award and has since been featured at festivals in Tahiti, New Zealand, and Utah.

To discuss this latest tragic turn in Figiel's life, HPR spoke with Kimberlee Bassford, the filmmaker behind the documentary that was years in the making.

Interview Highlights

On Figiel's death

BASSFORD: The end of her life was very sad and difficult, but she had a full life leading up to the last few years. And, you know, she did live a very full life, lots of experiences and touched a lot of people's lives. And so, yeah, I know it's hard to sort of reconcile the two, but I would try to, you know, remember her for her work and all the things she did up until the last few years. I do try to remember the times when she was feeling really positive about the world and her life, and optimistic. And yeah, I kind of want to remember those times.

On audience response to her film

BASSFORD: It's been a lot of comments about how they appreciated that the story was told and that it was told sensitively, with care and compassion, and that came through to them, which I'm really, really grateful for. That was sort of the main thing I wanted people to take away, you know, that this was not a film that we started in 2024 after the headlines. It was something we had been working on with Sia for many, many years. And it was always meant to be this intimate portrait of her and her struggles, but also, you know, just her journey toward healing and how that's a really up-and-down journey. Unfortunately, in the film and in life, you know, it didn't have the positive, hopeful ending we had wanted. But I think people appreciate that it's a very honest portrayal, that it's very human, that it doesn't really sugarcoat things.

On remembering Figiel and Sinavaiana-Gabbard

BASSFORD: I want to acknowledge, I know it seems like a very tough story, and it is, in the sense, it's not necessarily an easy watch. And here in Hawaiʻi, it's interesting, you know, I'm from here, and Sia lived here on and off throughout the years, and Dr. Caroline Sinavaiana-Gabbard was here. And so I know in our sort of broader community, there are people who knew Sia or knew Sina or knew both of them. And so this film can bring up a lot of emotions, and I respect people's choices to watch it or not watch it. ... At the end of the day, I think if you do watch it, I hope it gives you some insights and understanding to at least Sia’s journey leading up to what happened between the two women, and I think that's important. I think it's important not to leave it as just a mystery, but that hopefully we can learn from it and maybe prevent other tragedies — help people seek treatment sooner. Unfortunately, the film doesn't give solutions. … But, you know, I think it's up to us as a community to come up with solutions.

Editor's note: If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, call or text Hawaiʻi CARES at 988.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 26, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.