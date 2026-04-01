German film festival returns to Honolulu for 3rd year

The 3rd annual FilmFreude German film festival returns to Honolulu and kicks off on Friday, April 3.

Denis Salle is Germany’s Honorary Consul to Hawaiʻi, and he also happens to be the driving force behind the festival. He visited HPR studios and brought with him the German actress Mala Emde, who stars in “Köln 75,” a film about a legendary concert featuring jazz pianist Keith Jarrett.

The duo sat down with HPR to talk more about the upcoming festival. FilmFreude opens on Friday, April 3, at the Doris Duke Theatre and runs through Easter Sunday.

More information about the event can be found here .

This story aired on The Conversation on April 1, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.