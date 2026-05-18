Film celebrates Japanese American soldiers' spirit of aloha in WWII

The documentary “The 100th: Seeds of Aloha” pays homage to a proud history of Japanese Americans who fought in World War II and left a lasting legacy.

The film debuts on May 25 and celebrates veterans and the most decorated military war unit made up of Japanese American soldiers.

Director Steve Sue stopped by The Conversation to discuss his latest project.

"The 100th: Seeds of Aloha" premieres in a VIP screening on Memorial Day at the Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center. For event information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.