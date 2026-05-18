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Film celebrates Japanese American soldiers' spirit of aloha in WWII

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 18, 2026 at 2:01 PM HST
"The 100th Seeds of Aloha" tells the story of a World War II unit made of Japanese American soldiers from Hawaiʻi.
The 100th Seeds of Aloha
"The 100th Seeds of Aloha" tells the story of a World War II unit made of Japanese American soldiers from Hawaiʻi.

The documentary “The 100th: Seeds of Aloha” pays homage to a proud history of Japanese Americans who fought in World War II and left a lasting legacy.

The film debuts on May 25 and celebrates veterans and the most decorated military war unit made up of Japanese American soldiers.

Director Steve Sue stopped by The Conversation to discuss his latest project.

The Conversation
Documentary event about Japanese-Americans in WWII returns to Hawaiʻi
Russell Subiono

"The 100th: Seeds of Aloha" premieres in a VIP screening on Memorial Day at the Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center. For event information, click here.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Tags
The Conversation FilmWorld War IIMilitaryJapan
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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