Documentary event about Japanese-Americans in WWII returns to Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published November 6, 2025 at 5:06 PM HST
Defining Courage
"Defining Courage" shares the story about what it means to be an American from the perspective of Americans of Japanese ancestry during the war.

Veterans Day is next Tuesday, and to mark the occasion, the performance documentary, “Defining Courage,” is returning to Oʻahu. It tells the story of the soldiers of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team and the 100th Infantry Battalion through interviews and song.

It first screened on Oʻahu in 2023, but the 2025 version features new original music and new stories. “Defining Courage” is the passion project of ABC 7 Los Angeles news anchor David Ono. He recently sat down with HPR to discuss the documentary.

Ono’s multimedia documentary, “Defining Courage,” will be performed at McKinley High School this Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, and at Baldwin High School on Maui on Monday.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 6, 2025. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. 
Russell Subiono
Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, Russell Subiono has spent the last decade working in local film, television, and radio. He was previously the executive producer of "The Conversation" and host of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact him at rsubiono@hawaiipublicradio.org.
