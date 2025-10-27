HIFF documentary about Samoan writer took a darker turn after murder allegation

It was supposed to be a film about a walk across America to raise awareness for diabetes and obesity. “Before the Moon Falls” turns into a much darker documentary once its star, a Samoan writer, is arrested for murder.

Sia Figiel is currently on trial, accused of the 2024 murder of Caroline Sinavaiana Gabbard in Samoa. Gabbard was an author and the sister of state Sen. Mike Gabbard and aunt of Tulsi Gabbard.

Lawyers presented closing arguments in the trial last month. The judge has not yet reached a ruling.

Kimberlee Bassford directed and produced the documentary, which made its U.S. debut at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival to acclaim – it tied for first place for the festival’s “Made in Hawaiʻi” award.

Bassford spoke with The Conversation about the challenges she faced as she made the documentary and how she became wrapped up in Figiel’s story. It was after Figiel called the filmmaker to tell her about a suicide attempt.

The film will be shown on Oct. 30 at Consolidated Theatres Kapolei and on Nov. 16 at the Palace Theater in Hilo as part of the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival.

Editor's note: This interview discusses heavy themes of mental health and violent crime. If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health, call or text Hawaiʻi CARES at 988.

