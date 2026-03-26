Oʻahu officials urge people to report residential storm damage

Oʻahu officials are asking anyone who suffered residential storm damage to file a report as soon as possible. A submission form will technically remain open, but the deadline is Thursday, March 26, as local agencies seek federal support.

Why the tight deadline? HPR spoke with Randy Collins, director of the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management.

The city has just opened an assistance center at Waialua District Park on the North Shore, where residents can talk directly with state and city agencies and get help from various non-profits for immediate needs.

"I want to encourage everyone to report that damage so it lets us know where to come find you,” Collins said. “We're really starving for this information because we're trying to get a federal declaration out of this. … That presidential declaration will bring even more services to the affected community.”

Collins clarified that the reporting form is not a form for FEMA assistance and encouraged residents to supply photo documentation of their storm damage as well.

To file your own residential damage report, follow this link.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 26, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.