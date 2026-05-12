Oʻahu food systems plan invites public comment

Oʻahu is reenvisioning its food systems with a new islandwide plan. It contains more than 70 action items that the City and County of Honolulu can take over the next five years to promote nutrition, sustainability, local sourcing and resilience in food production.

The City and County of Honolulu’s Office of Climate Change, Sustainability and Resiliency released the first draft of the five-year breakdown last week. It will be available online for public comment until June 30.

Jason Shon, the office’s food security and sustainability program manager, said the plan emphasizes communication and transparency within the city departments and with the general public.

“It gives us an opportunity to consider the city's role in the broader food system, and more specifically, the role that each department within the city can play in strengthening that,” Shon told HPR. “It increases clarity by showing what the city is already working on and what it plans to do in the near to medium term. I think this is an important step in building trust and accountability.”

City officials said this plan comes at a crucial time as local families battle high costs of living that may have been exacerbated by the recent Kona low storms. Similarly, Shon added that with many farmers still mid-cleanup, local food production schedules could be delayed over the coming months.

Kaitlyn Judd, a graduate assistant at the resilience office, noted that Hawaiʻi heavily relies on imported goods, making it increasingly vulnerable when these supply chains are disrupted.

“Through this plan, we hope to weave together the strengths, capacity and responsibilities of the city to support a more resilient and connected food system,” Judd said. “Our relationship with food is a strong reflection of the pilina we share with each other, to ʻāina, to our culture, and our kuleana to sustain future generations.”

Many comments have already been left on the draft plan, with some criticizing the use of Hawaiian words and values, while others are focusing on its structure and grammar.

The department is hosting a virtual forum Wednesday, May 13, from 6 to 7 p.m. to allow residents to ask questions about the draft plan.