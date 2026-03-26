State budget may need to adjust for flood recovery efforts

The first damage assessment to understand the full impacts of the Kona low storms is expected within the next several days. Gov. Josh Green estimated it will likely be over a billion dollars.

Storm recovery comes at a time when state lawmakers are more than halfway through the budgeting process. One of the key factors is how much money the federal government will kick in to assist with recovery.

Green has formally requested a presidential major disaster declaration. That would mean FEMA would share either 75% or 95% of the costs with the state. One issue is that the federal government has been slow to disperse funds.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.