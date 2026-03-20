Parts of O‘ahu's North Shore told to evacuate due to 'catastrophic flash flooding'

The Honolulu Department of Emergency Management has issued an evacuation order for Waialua and Hale‘iwa on O‘ahu's North Shore, due to what it calls “catastrophic flooding.” Emergency officials are also citing rising water levels at the Wahiawā Dam.

The order was issued early Friday morning as heavy rainfall from a second Kona low storm impacted already saturated grounds.

City officials are urging residents to leave immediately.

An emergency shelter has opened at Waialua High and Intermediate School, located at 67-160 Farrington Highway. Additional assembly areas have also opened at Kahuku Elementary School, Wahiawā District Park, and Nānākuli High and Intermediate School.

Authorities said if possible, bring a “go-bag” with essential supplies including medications. The shelter is pet-friendly, but all pets need to be on a leash or in a carrier.

Gov. Josh Green said The Hawaiʻi National Guard has been activated since early this morning, and additional resources are continuing to deploy across Oʻahu.

Water levels at the Wahiawā Dam is currently approaching 85 feet, which is the threshold that officials use to call for an evacuation.

All of O‘ahu is currently under a flash flood warning or advisory. The rest of the state is under a flash flood warning due to the Kona low storm.