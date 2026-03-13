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Watch, advisory, warning: What do all the flood alerts mean?

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published March 13, 2026 at 1:01 PM HST
Rainwater and runoff flood parts of Kamehameha V Highway on Molokaʻi on March 12, 2026.
Catherine Cluett Pactol
/
HPR
Rainwater and runoff flood parts of Kamehameha V Highway on Molokaʻi on March 12, 2026.

The National Weather Service declares different levels of concern about potentially dangerous weather conditions, depending on rainfall, wind speed and temperature reports.

But if you're not sure what to glean from those different designations, here's some guidance.

The short version is that forecasters say:

  • A "watch" means "be prepared."
  • An "advisory" means "be aware."
  • A "warning" means "take action!"

The National Weather Service says a flood advisory is issued "when flooding is not expected to be bad enough to issue a warning," but also adds that "if caution is not exercised, it could lead to situations that may threaten life and/or property."

A flood warning is the most serious level — and the National Weather Service says that means flooding is imminent or occurring.

A flash flood is a sudden, violent flood that can take minutes to hours to develop. It is even possible to experience a flash flood in areas not immediately receiving rain.

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