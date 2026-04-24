What Oʻahu's new flood maps may mean for homeowners

With disaster recovery issues compounding after both the 2023 Maui wildfires and the past Kona low storms, Hawaiʻi’s insurance industry has begun to show signs of strain.

The recent damage caused by flooding across the state has highlighted the role National Flood Insurance Program, or NFIP, plays in insuring residents against such natural disasters.

To learn more about the NFIP and the importance of flood insurance, HPR spoke with State Insurance Commissioner Scott Saiki. He shared several flood updates, including new Oʻahu flood maps that may impact homeowners insurance needs.

Interview Highlights

On the importance of flood insurance after the Kona low storms

SCOTT SAIKI: Our office participated at the recovery centers that were organized on the North Shore over the past month, and we were able to assist 125 households that came to our table with specific insurance related questions. Unfortunately, a number of those people did not have flood insurance, so we weren't able to provide some direct help for them. Fortunately, on the other hand, there were a number that did have flood insurance, so we were able to refer them to the appropriate agencies. But again, it just goes to the point that people need to be aware of the flood risk and the need for flood insurance.

On the National Flood Insurance Program

SAIKI: Currently, the NFIP is probably the largest flood insurer in Hawaiʻi, and they have a coverage limit of $250,000. And it kind of goes to the whole issue of the risk of flooding and the cost of flood damage. Flood insurance has been an area that's been hard to insure, and that's why the federal government created the NFIP program about 50 years ago, which is to provide policies for homeowners. So I know that there is a limit on the NFIP policy. I think that's why people will have to look for alternative sources of insurance.

On Oʻahu’s new flood maps

SAIKI: Oʻahu will begin using new, revised flood maps on June 10. Currently, there are about 15,000 parcels that are in high-risk flood zones. If you're in a high-risk flood zone and if you have a federally backed mortgage, then you are required to have flood insurance. So currently there's 15,000 parcels in that category, but with the new flood map, there will be an additional almost 4,000 more parcels that are going to be in this high-risk flood zone. So people need to be aware of whether or not they are going to be impacted by the flood zone maps. If they have a mortgage, then their lender or their bank, their mortgage company, is probably going to send them a letter informing them that they need to obtain flood insurance if they haven't already done so. So people just need to be aware of that. They can go to the city website, it's called resilientoahu.org, to view the new flood maps to see if their home will be impacted.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web