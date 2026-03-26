OHA and Hawaiian Council team up to distribute $4M in storm aid

Hawaiian Council President and CEO Kūhiō Lewis headed out to Waialua on Thursday to help with the outreach for Native Hawaiians affected by the flooded conditions.

On Wednesday, trustees at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs held an emergency meeting to approve an aid package of nearly $4 million to help its beneficiaries. The Hawaiian Council will help administer those funds.

HPR spoke with Lewis to learn more. The Hawaiian Council hopes that the financial aid will get into the hands of Native Hawaiians impacted not only by the recent floods, but by the government shutdown as well.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 26, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.