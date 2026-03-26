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OHA and Hawaiian Council team up to distribute $4M in storm aid

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 26, 2026 at 3:32 PM HST
HPR

Hawaiian Council President and CEO Kūhiō Lewis headed out to Waialua on Thursday to help with the outreach for Native Hawaiians affected by the flooded conditions.

On Wednesday, trustees at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs held an emergency meeting to approve an aid package of nearly $4 million to help its beneficiaries. The Hawaiian Council will help administer those funds.

HPR spoke with Lewis to learn more. The Hawaiian Council hopes that the financial aid will get into the hands of Native Hawaiians impacted not only by the recent floods, but by the government shutdown as well.

Various organizations came together at the Waialua Sugar Mill to collect and pass out donations to those affected by the flooding. (March 23, 2026)
Local News
List: How to help those impacted by the Hawaiʻi floods
The Associated Press, HPR News Staff

This story aired on The Conversation on March 26, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation Hawaiian Council (formerly Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement)Office of Hawaiian Affairs
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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