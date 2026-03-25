List: How to help those impacted by the Hawaiʻi floods
As communities across Hawaiʻi dig out from destruction caused by the worst flooding to hit the state in over 20 years, nonprofits, mutual aid networks and foundations are collecting donations to support households, farmers and animals affected across the state.
Two Kona low winter storm systems roughly a week apart unleashed deluges over soil too soaked to absorb more rainwater, damaging farmers' crops, hundreds of homes, several schools and one Maui hospital.
Damages from both storms could exceed $1 billion, according to Gov. Josh Green, who has asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration to channel federal resources to the recovery effort.
"These storms have impacted every county in our state and stretched our emergency response capabilities," Green said in a statement. "This request is about getting our communities the support they need to recover quickly and safely."
Meanwhile, neighbors and aid groups are rallying to help affected households secure temporary housing, replace food, receive medical care and muck out debris-laden homes.
"So many families have been displaced, homes have been damaged, and communities are facing immediate needs," said Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis. "The path to recovery begins now — it cannot wait."
Here are some of the groups accepting financial support to help those impacted.
Oʻahu
- The Hawaiian Council, a nonprofit dedicated to Native Hawaiian advancement, launched the Kākoʻo Oʻahu initiative to help residents with housing stability services, financial assistance, and other future needs. The council is matching up to $200,000 in donations.
- Lāhui Foundation is accepting donations for its mutual aid work, distributing supplies and financial aid to Oʻahu's North Shore families. The group is also organizing volunteers to help residents clean out homes and neighborhoods. North Shore-born musician Jack Johnson pointed those eager to help to the Lāhui Foundation in an Instagram post.
- Aloha United Way on Oʻahu has activated its Community Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to individuals and families, and support nonprofit organizations working on the front lines.
- The Hawaiian Humane Society on Oʻahu is responding in flooded areas and providing pet food and supplies to displaced families. They are accepting monetary donations and are updating their Amazon wishlist as needs arise.
- Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaiʻi and Hawaiʻi H.O.M.E Project have set up mobile health units on Oʻahu's North Shore, working with partners like Direct Relief, which is helping distribute water purification supplies, antibiotics, insect repellent, tetanus shots and other needed medical items.
- The Hawaiʻi Food Bank is accepting donations and volunteers as it hosts emergency food distributions.
- University of Hawaiʻi Foundation is accepting monetary donations to help students, faculty and staff.
- The North Shore Chamber of Commerce has started the North Shore Flood Relief Fund to support community recovery efforts directly
Maui Nui
- Mālama Kula is organizing community cleanup efforts and providing free green waste bins.
- Maui United Way is helping communities on Maui and Molokaʻi.
- Maui Rapid Response is using funds to deliver mutual aid to underserved communities on Maui and Molokaʻi, including people who are homeless and areas that were temporarily cut off by flooding.
- Lahaina Strong is looking for volunteers and donations for its Kākoʻo Molokaʻi drive.
- Maui Humane Society is collecting donations to support help remote communities like Hāna, which was temporarily cut off from aid due to washed-out roads, and the island of Molokaʻi.
Hawaiʻi Island
- Hawaiʻi Island United Way is collecting donations to help households impacted on the Big Island, and asks supporters to make a note in their donation that they want to support flood relief.
Statewide
- Hawaiʻi Farmers Union Foundation launched the Hawaiʻi Flood Response Fund to help farmers across the state recover, rebuild, and restore Hawaiʻi's local food system, according to the group. Estimated damages to farms statewide exceed $15 million so far, according to Agriculture Stewardship Hawaiʻi.
- GoFundMe has created a hub of verified fundraisers for those impacted by the Hawaiʻi floods.
- Help Maui Rise is also keeping a spreadsheet of donation opportunities for people directly affected, vetted by community members, according to the organization.
- The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation has activated its Stronger Hawaiʻi Fund to deploy resources across the state for response, recovery and future resilience.
- Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division of The Salvation Army
- American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region