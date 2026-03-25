List: How to help those impacted by the Hawaiʻi floods

As communities across Hawaiʻi dig out from destruction caused by the worst flooding to hit the state in over 20 years, nonprofits, mutual aid networks and foundations are collecting donations to support households, farmers and animals affected across the state.

Two Kona low winter storm systems roughly a week apart unleashed deluges over soil too soaked to absorb more rainwater, damaging farmers' crops, hundreds of homes, several schools and one Maui hospital.

Damages from both storms could exceed $1 billion, according to Gov. Josh Green, who has asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration to channel federal resources to the recovery effort.

"These storms have impacted every county in our state and stretched our emergency response capabilities," Green said in a statement. "This request is about getting our communities the support they need to recover quickly and safely."

Meanwhile, neighbors and aid groups are rallying to help affected households secure temporary housing, replace food, receive medical care and muck out debris-laden homes.

"So many families have been displaced, homes have been damaged, and communities are facing immediate needs," said Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis. "The path to recovery begins now — it cannot wait."

Here are some of the groups accepting financial support to help those impacted.

Mengshin Lin / AP Volunteers shovel mud and debris from a flooded residential neighborhood, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Waialua, Hawaiʻi.

Oʻahu

Maui Nui

Hawaiʻi Island

Hawaiʻi Island United Way is collecting donations to help households impacted on the Big Island, and asks supporters to make a note in their donation that they want to support flood relief.

Statewide