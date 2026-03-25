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List: How to help those impacted by the Hawaiʻi floods

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By The Associated Press,
HPR News Staff
Published March 25, 2026 at 11:38 AM HST
Various organizations came together at the Waialua Sugar Mill to collect and pass out donations to those affected by the flooding. (March 23, 2026)
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Volunteers sort donated supplies for distribution at the Hale'iwa Distilling Company following recent flooding, Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

As communities across Hawaiʻi dig out from destruction caused by the worst flooding to hit the state in over 20 years, nonprofits, mutual aid networks and foundations are collecting donations to support households, farmers and animals affected across the state.

Two Kona low winter storm systems roughly a week apart unleashed deluges over soil too soaked to absorb more rainwater, damaging farmers' crops, hundreds of homes, several schools and one Maui hospital.

A damaged home sits among flood debris in Waialua, Hawaiʻi, on March 23, 2026.
Local News
State awaits initial damage assessment of flooding, seeks federal support
Ashley Mizuo

Damages from both storms could exceed $1 billion, according to Gov. Josh Green, who has asked President Donald Trump for a major disaster declaration to channel federal resources to the recovery effort.

"These storms have impacted every county in our state and stretched our emergency response capabilities," Green said in a statement. "This request is about getting our communities the support they need to recover quickly and safely."

Meanwhile, neighbors and aid groups are rallying to help affected households secure temporary housing, replace food, receive medical care and muck out debris-laden homes.

"So many families have been displaced, homes have been damaged, and communities are facing immediate needs," said Hawaiian Council CEO Kūhiō Lewis. "The path to recovery begins now — it cannot wait."

Here are some of the groups accepting financial support to help those impacted.

Volunteers shovel mud and debris from a flooded residential neighborhood, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Waialua, Hawaiʻi. (AP Photo/Mengshin Lin)
Mengshin Lin
/
AP
Volunteers shovel mud and debris from a flooded residential neighborhood, Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in Waialua, Hawaiʻi.

Oʻahu

  • The Hawaiian Council, a nonprofit dedicated to Native Hawaiian advancement, launched the Kākoʻo Oʻahu initiative to help residents with housing stability services, financial assistance, and other future needs. The council is matching up to $200,000 in donations.
  • Lāhui Foundation is accepting donations for its mutual aid work, distributing supplies and financial aid to Oʻahu's North Shore families. The group is also organizing volunteers to help residents clean out homes and neighborhoods. North Shore-born musician Jack Johnson pointed those eager to help to the Lāhui Foundation in an Instagram post.
  • Aloha United Way on Oʻahu has activated its Community Relief Fund to provide immediate assistance to individuals and families, and support nonprofit organizations working on the front lines.
  • The Hawaiian Humane Society on Oʻahu is responding in flooded areas and providing pet food and supplies to displaced families. They are accepting monetary donations and are updating their Amazon wishlist as needs arise.
  • Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawaiʻi and Hawaiʻi H.O.M.E Project have set up mobile health units on Oʻahu's North Shore, working with partners like Direct Relief, which is helping distribute water purification supplies, antibiotics, insect repellent, tetanus shots and other needed medical items.
  • The Hawaiʻi Food Bank is accepting donations and volunteers as it hosts emergency food distributions.
  • University of Hawaiʻi Foundation is accepting monetary donations to help students, faculty and staff.
  • The North Shore Chamber of Commerce has started the North Shore Flood Relief Fund to support community recovery efforts directly
Debris from a storm-damaged house sits against a bridge along Kaukonahua Stream, caused by flooding from severe rains in Waialua, Hawaiʻi, Friday, March 20, 2026.
The Conversation
Mayor Blangiardi on how to help Oʻahu recover from the storm
Catherine Cruz

Maui Nui

Hawaiʻi Island

  • Hawaiʻi Island United Way is collecting donations to help households impacted on the Big Island, and asks supporters to make a note in their donation that they want to support flood relief.
Oʻahu's North Shore farmlands are seen flooded by the second Kona Low storm. (March 21, 2026)
Local News
Disaster relief fund launches for Hawaiʻi farmers
Mark Ladao

Statewide
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