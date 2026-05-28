The Conversation: Big Island manhunt; Lost Navy art
- Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda delivers updates on the manhunt for a murder suspect linked to three killings in the Puna area
- Nestor Vallar, son of a U.S. Navy cook stationed in Hawaiʻi, shares his quest to rediscover his late father’s lost artwork
- New York University linguistics researchers Lisa Davidson and Kevin Roon study the ʻokina and how its sound– or lack thereof– can change
- HPR’s Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on nēnē, Hawaiʻi’s native goose, thriving on a ranch on Molokaʻi