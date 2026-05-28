Kimo Alameda weighs in on triple murder case that has the community on edge

A manhunt is underway on Hawaiʻi Island for a murder suspect who authorities say is linked to the death of three men in the Puna area.

Hawaiʻi Police Department Captain Jeremy Scott Lewis said at a news conference on Wednesday that police are searching for the suspect, whom they consider armed and extremely dangerous.

The police have identified two of the victims as Robert Shine, 69, and John Carse, 69.

Two temporary restraining orders were also filed against the suspect, Jacob Baker, last week. A judge denied both orders on Tuesday, citing insufficient evidence.

The Conversation spoke to Hawaiʻi Island Mayor Kimo Alameda, who said that everything is being done to track the suspect.

Interview highlights:

On the response at the local, state, and federal levels

MAYOR KIMO ALAMEDA: I can tell you right now, we are focused on finding this suspect. I mean, we've got all hands on deck. What's so fortunate is our collaboration with the state and the feds. The governor's office has already been in contact with us. We got the county police chiefs from the three other counties (who) have contacted our chief and (are) willing to offer services. U.S. Marshals Service is bringing in a team, and these folks are super skilled in fugitive apprehension. So, we got police helicopters, we got drones. ... We are, like I said, all hands on deck. This is the number one priority of our administration right now, as we speak.

On help to catch the suspect

ALAMEDA: We have social media folks (who) are helping us in some respects, because we are taking all leads seriously. But we asked the media and the public to also stick to the official channels for accurate information, but yeah, I know you're right. Folks are banding together, communities are working together, and we're going to get this guy.

ALAMEDA: We don't want to hold nothing back. So we’re talking dogs, we're talking to U.S. Marshals, DOCARE (Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement), FBI. We got so much invested into this, because this is horrible, and our hearts go out to the families. This is lives lost. This is our people. This is the number one priority. We are not going to stop until we find this guy, and we ask the public if you know of any whereabouts, please call 911. Don't try to take this guy by yourself; he's super dangerous. He's obviously not all there in his thinking, and we just need to catch him to protect the public.

On the investigation of the violence occurring

ALAMEDA: This is a psychotic episode, but it was very unstable and unpredictable, and that is why we need to get him as soon as possible, and that's why we have all hands on deck, and this is our number one priority. It's very unsettling, and that's why I feel like our job is to finish this matter as soon as possible, get him in custody, so it can reduce our anxiety, and then that's what our job is, and that's why we focus so much on it.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 28, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this interview for the web.