© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet the Hawaiʻi creatives behind a workout video featured in a New York art exhibition

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published May 18, 2026 at 2:28 PM HST
A still captured from "20 minute workout."
kekahi wahi
/
Instagram
A still captured from "20 minute workout."

A satirical workout video has been making waves across the Pacific.

The Hawaiʻi art piece is called “20 minute workout,” and it’s featured at the Whitney Biennial in New York. The exhibition is the longest-running survey of American art.

The video features a group of dancers in spandex workout gear stretching in front of the Captain Cook Monument at Kealakekua Bay on Hawaiʻi Island, while electronic music blares in the background.

Helen Kapuni-Reynolds and Manu Ikaika stand side-by-side Kānepō on Saturday at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American Indian in Washington DC.
Local News
Sacred Hawaiʻi stone has made a public appearance at the Smithsonian
Cassie Ordonio

An artist initiative called kekahi wahi is behind the video, which was part of a bigger project to revisit the bay and the monument.

The Conversation spoke to five members of kekahi wahi — Maddie Biven, Drew Broderick, Sean Connelly, Sancia Nash and Alec Singer — to learn more about the video.

“At the time, there was a lot of energy that was circulating around commemorative spaces and monuments across the continental United States,” Broderick said. “A lot of Confederate histories were being challenged, questioned, amended, removed, erased, and so the project was really a way to try to bring some of that energy to Hawaiʻi and help artists here reimagine public space and what we were celebrating, and what we weren't."

A screenshot of a still from "20 minute workout."
kekahiwahi
/
Instagram
A screenshot of a still from "20 minute workout."

The project invited several artists to conduct research around the 27-foot-high obelisk at Kealakekua Bay, and from there, the “20 minute workout” project emerged.

The film uses elements of parody and satire to portray Hawaiʻi’s complicated history.

“I think the experience of being down at Kealakekua Bay and also the experience of watching the film is kind of trying to have the viewer feel the simultaneity of the layers of history that are felt and maybe also the contradictions that you might feel being in a place like Kealakekua that is a wahipana, it's a sacred place that also has this really intense kind of overtourism that is felt,” Biven shared.

The group emphasizes joy, friendship and the importance of place as the foundation for the video.

“20 minute workout” is on view March 8 through Aug. 23 at New York’s Whitney Museum of American Art.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 18, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Hannah Kaʻiulani Coburn adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation ArtHawaiʻi IslandEntertainment
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories