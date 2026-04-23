The Conversation: Target letter to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; Santana bassist

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on a target letter sent by the State Attorney General to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

HART CEO Lori Kahikina shares Skyline rail updates ahead of a community workshop to discuss the design for the upcoming Iwilei rail station

Mid Pacific Institute President Paul Turnbull discusses the impact of AI in education

Oceanographer Helen Czerski explains how the ocean powers the Earth ahead of a talk at UH at Mānoa

Benny Rietveld, bass player for Carlos Santana, presents a new theater show centered around The Cavalier, a legendary jazz hotspot in Honolulu