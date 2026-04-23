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The Conversation

The Conversation: Target letter to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke; Santana bassist

By Catherine Cruz,
Ashley MizuoMaddie Bender
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:35 AM HST
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FILE — Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Gov. Josh Green listen to speeches on opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 17, 2024.
Cassie Ordonio
/
HPR
FILE — Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and Gov. Josh Green listen to speeches on opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 17, 2024.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on a target letter sent by the State Attorney General to Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke
  • HART CEO Lori Kahikina shares Skyline rail updates ahead of a community workshop to discuss the design for the upcoming Iwilei rail station
  • Mid Pacific Institute President Paul Turnbull discusses the impact of AI in education 
  • Oceanographer Helen Czerski explains how the ocean powers the Earth ahead of a talk at UH at Mānoa
  • Benny Rietveld, bass player for Carlos Santana, presents a new theater show centered around The Cavalier, a legendary jazz hotspot in Honolulu
Tags
The Conversation Sylvia LukeTransportationArtificial IntelligenceEnvironmentTheaterMusic
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Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government editor for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Ashley Mizuo
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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