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Mid-Pacific Institute president on the need for AI literacy

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 23, 2026 at 3:23 PM HST
FILE - Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)
Kiichiro Sato
/
AP
FILE - Chat GPT app icon is seen on a smartphone screen, Aug. 4, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, file)

As artificial intelligence continues to occupy more and more aspects of everyday life, many are asking how to prepare the younger generation to adapt to the change.

Paul Turnbull, president of the Mid-Pacific Institute, was invited to speak at a panel at an NVIDIA conference in March on the topic of AI literacy.

Art teacher Joyce Hatzidakis uses the AI tool Google Gemini in her high school classroom Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, Riverside, Calif. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
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Mid-Pacific Institute has long had an emphasis on technology and learning, and its advisory council includes members from Microsoft and NVIDIA.

More information about the NVIDIA conference attended by Turnbull, titled “AI Literacy at Scale: K-to-Career Access That Delivers Real Student Outcomes,” can be found here.
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The Conversation Artificial IntelligenceTechnology
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
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