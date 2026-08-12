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How the AI tech required for residential permits works

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published August 12, 2026 at 2:20 PM HST
FILE - Construction in Kakaʻako, Oʻahu on July 18, 2025
HPR
Construction in Kakaʻako, Oʻahu on July 18, 2025.

The Honolulu Department of Planning and Permitting won an award in early August for being an early adopter of an AI software used to tackle a backlog of building permits.

The DPP made the switch from their old system to the new HNL Build.

Previously on The Conversation, DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna spoke about one piece of the overhaul: a new AI tool called CivCheck.

FILE - A new housing tower is seen under construction in Honolulu on March 27, 2023.
The Conversation
AI tool will be required for residential permit applications
Maddie Bender

Starting in September, applicants for residential permits will be required to use the tool.

Proponents of the AI software say it cuts review times for residential permits by 70%, and the system is already in use in other cities like Seattle, Denver and San Jose.

To learn more about how the software is being integrated with the city of Honolulu, HPR spoke with Cyrus Symoom, CEO of Clariti Software, which owns CivCheck.

“Ultimately, our belief at Clariti and the reason that we focused on governments is we think that governments are deserving of better technology, and governments are often the last to be considered when it comes to new technology innovation,” he told HPR.

Symoom explained that Honolulu’s old permitting system, which was often plagued by long wait times and permitting backlogs, was the perfect setting to implement streamlining AI technology.

“There are thousands and thousands of codes and bylaws and regulations that are very difficult for an individual to go through, but very straightforward for an AI to go through, and so that really creates a lot of efficiency,” he said.

Gov. Josh Green signed several bills into law in 2026 that aimed to curb and regulate the use of generative AI technology.

As AI becomes increasingly integrated into daily life — like with the AI-automated parking garages operated by Metropolis — the technology has raised concerns about data use and privacy.

A woman resembling late Native Hawaiian activist Haunani-Kay Trask is seen endorsing a campaign commercial for U.S. House Hawai'i District 1 candidate Nathan Berning. The woman's appearance has raised concerns over being potentially generated by artificial intelligence. (Aug. 12, 2026)
The Conversation
Congressional campaign ad raises concern for possible use of AI
Catherine Cruz

“We're by no means collecting information on those designs, collecting information on those drawings, and storing that information,” Symoom explained, assuring that CivCheck’s software did store or train models on user-submitted data.

“The IP rests with the individuals that are submitting it. It's not captured by the system or utilized in any way.”

Residential permit applicants will be required to use CivCheck beginning September 1. More information about the AI tool can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Aug. 12, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.
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The Conversation Department of Planning and PermittingArtificial Intelligence
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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