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Santana bassist Benny Rietveld's new show pays homage to a Hawaiʻi jazz hotspot

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published April 23, 2026 at 1:20 PM HST
A flyer for "A Night at The Cavalier," a live jazz music show presented by Benny Rietveld at the Mānoa Valley Theatre.
Mānoa Valley Theatre
A flyer for "A Night at The Cavalier," a live jazz music show presented by Benny Rietveld at the Mānoa Valley Theatre.

UH Mānoa alum and Santana bassist Benny Rietveld is back in Honolulu to present a new music show coming to Mānoa Valley Theatre. 

The show, titled “A Night at The Cavalier,” tells the story of Hawaiʻi jazz saxophonist Gabe Baltazar Jr. and the legendary 70s jazz hotspot he used to haunt, the same club where Rietveld got his start: The Cavalier.

HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with musician and Santana bassist Benny Rietveld, right. (April 22, 2026)
HPR
HPR's Catherine Cruz, left, with musician and Santana bassist Benny Rietveld, right. (April 22, 2026)

“It’s a little homage, you know, with such a unique time, unique place, unique era. I mean, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, there's this jazz hotbed. I learned so much that I still use to this day,” Rietveld said, reminiscing on his time spent with Baltazar at The Cavalier.

“And musicians learned a lot, you know, from Gabe, and people who weren't musicians were enriched in ways that they wouldn't have been able to be enriched by in any other time. It brought joy and fun to everyone's lives.”

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Benny Rietveld will be joined by fellow Hawaiʻi musicians Noel Okimoto, Doug MacDonald, and Carl Wakeland and special guests as part of the show.

"A Night at The Cavalier" runs at the Mānoa Valley Theatre from April 23-24. Ticketing information can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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The Conversation EntertainmentTheaterMusic
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
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