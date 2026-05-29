Maui nonprofit on a mission to bring music to kūpuna across Hawaiʻi

A Maui-based choir is coming to Honolulu to share the healing power of music with kūpuna across the islands.

When sisters Bobby and Cassie Goldyn first sang for their grandmother in hospice care more than a decade ago, they witnessed firsthand how song and dance could clear a path through cognitive haze.

They held onto that joy ever since, and now they continue to connect with older adults through their nonprofit called Keiki Kupuna, a performing arts troupe that offers shows monthly at centers throughout the Valley Isle.

HPR spoke with the Goldyn sisters to learn more about their musical mission. Cassie and Bobby are 16 and 19 respectively, but still enjoy performing hits from the past — Elvis, the Beatles, and other golden oldies.

By offering both musical shows to older people and lessons and performance opportunities to children, Keiki Kupuna reaches all walks of life, Bobby told HPR.

“What it brings together is people ranging from age 4 to 100,” she said. “And I can't stress enough how much I've learned through working with all these people.”

Keiki Kupuna Keiki Kupuna performances feature live music and dance performances for the elderly.

Bobby shared one memorable experience she had while performing for a woman with severe dementia named Mona.

“During the show I noticed that she was singing every lyric to every song — and beautifully,” she recalled.

“I have a video that's very special to me of Mona and I singing in harmony 'Oh Danny Boy' while I play guitar,” she shared with HPR.

“It was just so special to see the way she lights up when she starts singing," Bobby said. "She comes so alive, and I've never forgotten that. I don't think I ever will.”

For Cassie, it's a meaningful way to give back to her community while also growing as a musician.

“I'm so grateful to be a part of Keiki Kupuna, because I feel like I get to do this community service, and it helps me,” Cassie said. “You can use the things you love to create things in the world, and I'm so grateful to have had so many people help us with this along the way.”

Keiki Kupuna A group photo of the current performing youth members of Keiki Kupuna.

Keiki Kupuna is scheduled to perform in Honolulu in June at various assisted living facilities.

More information about the nonprofit can be found on their website.

This story aired on The Conversation on May 27, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.