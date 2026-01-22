© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Legislative session starts; Robert Cazimero exhibit

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published January 22, 2026 at 11:47 AM HST
Ways To Subscribe
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street. (Jan. 21, 2026)

  • HPR's Ashley Mizuo says affordability ranks among lawmakers' top priorities heading into the new legislative session | Full Story
  • Ed Barnabas, Booz Allen Chief Technology Officer for the Indo-Pacific, and Heather Fortuna-Bush, Booz Allen Senior Vice President in the Indo-Pacific, give HPR a tour of the company's new innovation lab
  • Actor Dwight Martin and director Ixchel Lopez-Durant get ready to open "Dial M for Murder" at the Mānoa Valley Theatre
  • Musician and kumu hula Robert Cazimero discusses the new exhibition "Ke Kilo Lani," which highlights his work as a steward of Hawaiian cultural heritage
Tags
The Conversation State LegislatureMilitaryEntertainmentMusic
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
DW Gibson
DW Gibson is a producer of The Conversation. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by DW Gibson
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes