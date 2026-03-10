© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Maui water; Marsupial species rediscovered

By Catherine Cruz,
DW Gibson
Published March 10, 2026 at 10:40 AM HST
The ring-tailed glider, Tous ayamaruensis, was thought to be extinct for thousands of years before a recent rediscovery in New Guinea.
Ken Yatomi
/
Bishop Museum
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Maui Mayor Richard Bissen discusses the future of Maui's water resources
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera reports on court documents that shed new light on crime boss Mike Miske's final days | Full Story
  • David Pang, co-founder of ‘Ilio Products, shares how President Trump's tariff policy has affected his business over the last year
  • Bishop Museum CEO Kristofer Helgen describes two recently rediscovered marsupial species thought to have been extinct for thousands of years
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia.
