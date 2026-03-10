Bishop Museum helps rediscover 2 species thought to be extinct
Hawaiʻi's Bishop Museum has played a key part in identifying two mammals in a New Guinea rainforest that were previously thought to have been extinct for 6,000 years.
Bishop Museum CEO Kristofer Heglen co-authored the new research behind this discovery, and he spoke with HPR about the two marsupial species that beat extinction: the pygmy long-fingered possum and the ring-tailed glider.
More information about the rediscovery of these two species can be found on the Bishop Museum website.
This story aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.