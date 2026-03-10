© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Bishop Museum helps rediscover 2 species thought to be extinct

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:25 PM HST
The pygmy long-tailed fingered possum, Dactylonax kambuayai, in the wild.
Jonathan Dashper/iNaturalist
/
Bishop Museum
The pygmy long-fingered possum, Dactylonax kambuayai, in the wild.

Hawaiʻi's Bishop Museum has played a key part in identifying two mammals in a New Guinea rainforest that were previously thought to have been extinct for 6,000 years.

Bishop Museum CEO Kristofer Heglen co-authored the new research behind this discovery, and he spoke with HPR about the two marsupial species that beat extinction: the pygmy long-fingered possum and the ring-tailed glider.

The ring-tailed glider, Tous ayamaruensis, was thought to be extinct for thousands of years before a recent rediscovery in New Guinea.
Bishop Museum
The ring-tailed glider, Tous ayamaruensis, was thought to be extinct for thousands of years before a recent rediscovery in New Guinea.

More information about the rediscovery of these two species can be found on the Bishop Museum website.

Editor's note: Bishop Museum is an underwriter of HPR.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation Bishop MuseumScienceAnimals
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
