Finding housing with pets can be rough. State bills seek to improve access

A staff member at the Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu is taking a 3-year–old white chihuahua named Boi Boi for his daily walk. As soon as the staffer bends down to pet him, he jumps onto her lap without hesitation.

Boi Boi is one of five dogs whose owners gave them up because of issues with their landlord.

In Hawaiʻi, it’s rough to find landlords who allow pets, and it’s even harder for renters in affordable and publicly funded housing. Pet owners who live in public or affordable housing often have to choose between keeping their pet and staying in a place they can afford.

“It really is having to give up a family member,” said Stephanie Kendrick, the vice president for community engagement of the Hawaiian Humane Society. “The toll that it takes on families is acute, particularly children and vulnerable people who are struggling with issues. That pet was their comfort.”

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Boi Boi is one of several pets whose owners had to give them up due to landlord issues.

Lawmakers have advanced two measures that seek to improve housing access for people with pets.

Senate Bill 3011, introduced by Sen. Chris Lee, would get rid of breed and size restrictions in public housing and open existing public housing to pet owners.

According to the Hawaiʻi Public Housing Authority, pets are not allowed in state public housing unless it's a service animal. Pets are allowed in federal public housing as long as they meet the agency’s pet policy.

But the problem is breed and size restrictions on what animals are allowed in apartment rentals.

“They have a lot of breed and size restrictions that have nothing to do with whether an animal is going to be a good fit in the apartment, but they have a lot to do with barriers to pet owners who want to have larger dogs or dog breeds that are banned from housing,” Kendrick said.

Dog breeds commonly restricted in apartments are pit bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermanns, German shepherds and huskies.

Cassie Ordonio / HPR Pepe at the Hawaiian Humane Society in Honolulu.

House Bill 1593 would require that any new affordable housing development built by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance and Development Corporation would have to allow pets. The agency can have restrictions around animal behavior and nuisance issues. But they can’t impose rules on the breed and size of the pet.

Rep. Andrew Takuya Garrett introduced the House measure. He has eight cats and dogs.

“We're making the case that this is a preferred policy of the state and it serves a compelling interest, so the fact that there's no appropriation necessary for it,” he said. “It's just a policy statement that we're making. Hopefully it'll encourage more people to consider these kinds of settings.”

The HHFDC and the HPHA have raised concerns on both bills about liability issues, property damages and administrative burden.

But the National Apartment Association reported that only 9% of pets are reported to cause damage of any kind. And the average cost of damages is about $210.

A 2024 Hawaiian Humane Society survey found that 60% of Oʻahu families had a pet. The report also found that 30% said they had to give up their pets in the past five years because they couldn’t move into housing.

Kendrick said other states and countries leave it up to residents to create a pet committee. They’re in charge of screening animals or addressing problems such as behavioral issues.

“That's been a trend for several years now nationwide, and I'd really love to see more of it here,” Kendrick said. “Because I think it's a really effective way to create a good, harmonious community that's working together.”

SB 3011 has crossed over to the House, and House Bill 1593 will go before the full House before it crosses over to the Senate.

