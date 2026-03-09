© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda; Immigration

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published March 9, 2026 at 10:41 AM HST
Rep. Jill Tokuda, D-Hawaii, talks with Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., left, before President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda discusses the war in Iran and efforts to provide relief to U.S. farmers impacted by tariffs
  • Immigration attorney Kevin Block provides a snapshot of immigration enforcement actions on Maui
  • HPR's Cassie Ordonio tracks legislative measures that support pet-owners
  • Honolulu Star Advertiser's Dan Nakaso reports on state and city officials' concerns about the environmental impacts of a homeless encampment along Oʻahu's Ke‘ehi Stream | Full Story
  • U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ryan Mahelona shares what festivities will take place during Hawaiʻi's first "Navy Week"
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
