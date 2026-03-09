The Conversation: U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda; Immigration
- U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda discusses the war in Iran and efforts to provide relief to U.S. farmers impacted by tariffs
- Immigration attorney Kevin Block provides a snapshot of immigration enforcement actions on Maui
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio tracks legislative measures that support pet-owners
- Honolulu Star Advertiser's Dan Nakaso reports on state and city officials' concerns about the environmental impacts of a homeless encampment along Oʻahu's Ke‘ehi Stream | Full Story
- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ryan Mahelona shares what festivities will take place during Hawaiʻi's first "Navy Week"