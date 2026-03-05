© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Lānaʻi affordable housing; Kauaʻi immigration enforcement

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie BenderDW Gibson
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:14 AM HST
Maui County Council member Gabe Johnson, who represents the island of Lānaʻi.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • HPR government editor Ashley Mizuo reports on whether lawmakers will pause planned tax breaks in response to federal funding cuts
  • Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson, who represents Lānaʻi, discusses the first affordable housing project to be built on the island in over 35 years
  • HPR contributor Neal Milner takes The Long View on gender gaps
  • Kauaʻi County Councilmember Fern Holland provides an update on immigration raids that took place on Kauaʻi in November
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
DW Gibson
DW Gibson joined HPR as a producer on "The Conversation" and is now the executive producer of podcasts and multimedia. Contact him at dgibson@hawaiipublicradio.org.
