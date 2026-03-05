The Conversation: Lānaʻi affordable housing; Kauaʻi immigration enforcement
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR government editor Ashley Mizuo reports on whether lawmakers will pause planned tax breaks in response to federal funding cuts
- Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson, who represents Lānaʻi, discusses the first affordable housing project to be built on the island in over 35 years
- HPR contributor Neal Milner takes The Long View on gender gaps
- Kauaʻi County Councilmember Fern Holland provides an update on immigration raids that took place on Kauaʻi in November