The Conversation

The Conversation: Kolekole Pass; Hawaiʻi State Poet Laureate

By Catherine Cruz,
Kevin Allen
Published March 6, 2026 at 10:26 AM HST
Military personnel transit Kolekole Pass during an exercise with state and local officials at Lualualei Naval Complex on Feb. 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Courtney Strahan)
Petty Officer 2nd Class Courtney Strahan
/
DVIDS
Military personnel transit Kolekole Pass during an exercise with state and local officials at Lualualei Naval Complex on Feb. 5, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Courtney Strahan)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Maj. Gen. Lance A. Okamura discusses the military's partnership with Oʻahu officials to ensure Kolekole Pass can serve as an evacuation route for Leeward Coast residents
  • The Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity Director and Plant Quarantine Manager Jonathan Ho respond to concerns over the agency's handling of invasive species
  • HPR Maui Nui reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol covers how a new parcel of land will support the Maui Food Bank's food security efforts
  • Hawaiʻi's new state poet laureate Lee Tonouchi says he plans to use his role to uplift marginalized voices, including pidgin speakers, immigrants and LGBTQ+ community
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Kevin Allen
Kevin Allen is a producer on The Conversation. Contact Kevin at kallen@hawaiipublicradio.org.
