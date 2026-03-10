Tariff uncertainty continues to loom over local small business

Small business owner David Pang was on a flight to Shanghai to buy machinery when the first round of President Donald Trump’s tariffs took effect.

April 2 will mark a year since Trump’s sweeping “liberation day” tariffs were announced. It's been less than a month since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that many of these tariffs were unconstitutionally declared. HPR sat down with Pang to discuss the impact of the ruling.

Pang is the founder of ʻIlio Products, a Hawaiʻi-based importer of pet and eco-friendly products, including the Mālama Eco line of compostable takeout containers. Pang joined HPR to recall what the last year has been like for his company.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 10, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.