Booz Allen's innovation lab lays the foundation to grow its workforce

The Honolulu Defense Forum wrapped up last week, with the military’s top brass in the Indo-Pacific meeting with some of the most prominent defense contractors about new technologies and geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Booz Allen is one of the biggest players in this defense contracting space, with some 550 employees on Oʻahu.

Ed Barnabas, Booz Allen’s chief technology officer for the Indo-Pacific, and Heather Fortuna Bush, senior vice president in the Indo-Pacific, spoke with The Conversation about the company’s new innovation lab on Bishop Street in Honolulu.

