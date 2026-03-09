Hawaiʻi hosts Navy Week celebrations for the first time

Hawaiʻi is set to celebrate Navy Week for the first time as it marks its 250th anniversary. To kick off the celebrations, a team of 50 sailors is now on island to host Navy Week in Honolulu and Hilo.

HPR spoke with Navy Rear Adm. Ryan Mahelona, a Kāneʻohe native and Kamehameha School graduate, who is returning home to be a part of Navy Week’s historic debut on Hawaiʻi.

The festivities began Monday and will coincide with the fireworks display Sunday, March 15, that will take place as part of the Honolulu Festival, which is marking its 30th anniversary.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.