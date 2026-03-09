© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi hosts Navy Week celebrations for the first time

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 9, 2026 at 2:38 PM HST
Sailors watch a video board as the USS Iowa takes part in a sea power demonstration before President Donald Trump speaks during a celebration for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Harry S. Truman at Naval Station Norfolk, Sunday Oct. 5, 2025 in Norfolk, Va.
Steve Helber
/
AP
Sailors watch a video board during a celebration for the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Norfolk, Va.

Hawaiʻi is set to celebrate Navy Week for the first time as it marks its 250th anniversary. To kick off the celebrations, a team of 50 sailors is now on island to host Navy Week in Honolulu and Hilo.

HPR spoke with Navy Rear Adm. Ryan Mahelona, a Kāneʻohe native and Kamehameha School graduate, who is returning home to be a part of Navy Week’s historic debut on Hawaiʻi.

The festivities began Monday and will coincide with the fireworks display Sunday, March 15, that will take place as part of the Honolulu Festival, which is marking its 30th anniversary.

More information about the events and activities taking place during Navy Week can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 9, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
