Ceremony and emergency evacuation exercise held at Oʻahu's Kolekole Pass

Oʻahu’s west side community has long needed an emergency access road, and in the past, that has meant cutting across military property. It wasn’t until the Lahaina wildfires that talks about making access to Kolekole Pass official rose to the top.

Army Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura serves as the deputy commanding general for Homeland Affairs, and he sat down with HPR to speak about a ceremony and signing event that took place recently at Kolekole Pass.

The ceremony was part of a military exercise held to simulate the use of Kolekole Pass as an emergency access route, and it highlighted both the road's reconstruction as well as its historical significance to Oʻahu.

Okamura also spoke about a future trip to Palau to discuss national security concerns and strengthen relations across the Pacific.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.