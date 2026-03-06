© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ceremony and emergency evacuation exercise held at Oʻahu's Kolekole Pass

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published March 6, 2026 at 2:25 PM HST
Army and Navy personnel work with the Honolulu Emergency Management Department and the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency on emergency access through Kolekole Pass.
Robert Haynes/U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaiʻi
/
DVIDS
Army and Navy personnel work with the Honolulu Emergency Management Department and the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency on emergency access through Kolekole Pass.

Oʻahu’s west side community has long needed an emergency access road, and in the past, that has meant cutting across military property. It wasn’t until the Lahaina wildfires that talks about making access to Kolekole Pass official rose to the top.

Military personnel transit Kolekole Pass during an exercise with state and local officials at Lualualei Naval Complex on Feb. 5, 2025. The exercise simulated the use of Kolekole Pass as a potential evacuation route during an emergency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Courtney Strahan)
Local News
Kolekole Pass ready to use as an emergency exit for Waiʻanae Coast communities (April 2025)
Savannah Harriman-Pote

Army Maj. Gen. Lance Okamura serves as the deputy commanding general for Homeland Affairs, and he sat down with HPR to speak about a ceremony and signing event that took place recently at Kolekole Pass.

The ceremony was part of a military exercise held to simulate the use of Kolekole Pass as an emergency access route, and it highlighted both the road's reconstruction as well as its historical significance to Oʻahu.

Okamura also spoke about a future trip to Palau to discuss national security concerns and strengthen relations across the Pacific.

This story aired on The Conversation on March 6, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.

Tags
The Conversation West OʻahuInfrastructureTransportationMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories