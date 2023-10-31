© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Military indicates it would allow public access to Kolekole Pass during emergencies

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST
Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola discusses the maintenance and utilization of Kolekole Pass with U.S. Army and U.S. Navy leaders on Oct. 24, 2023, at Pearl Harbor Hickam Lualualei Annex, Nanakuli, Hawaii. The familiarization event aimed to inform and educate stakeholders from the State of Hawaii, local authorities, and the community with the procedures required to open Kolekole Pass in the event of an emergency. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division)
Sgt. Darbi Colson/25th Infantry Division
/
Digital
Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola discusses the maintenance and utilization of Kolekole Pass with U.S. Army and U.S. Navy leaders on Oct. 24, 2023, at Pearl Harbor-Hickam's Lualualei Annex in Nānākuli. (U.S. Army photo)

The ongoing fire in Central Oʻahu and the Maui fires in August have put a new focus on emergency evacuation routes for drier, leeward communities.

Kolekole Pass has been the only mountain route that connects the Waiʻanae Coast and Central Oʻahu. It links Schofield Barracks and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's Lualualei Annex in Nānākuli; it became off-limits to civilians in 2011.

An existing agreement technically only allows emergency vehicles to use Kolekole Pass.

The military held a community event last week for stakeholders to talk about access, and the chain of command to open the road.

Councilmember Andria Tupola said the military indicated it would not stand in the way if local officials needed to use Kolekole Pass as a civilian escape route in the event of a major emergency.

"I felt like it was the first time that I had really heard them be more open to civilian access. And no doubt the change in the conversation happened because of Maui," Tupola told HPR. "What happened in Maui, they had to evacuate civilians — not bring in and bring out emergency vehicles."

Tupola said she also raised awareness of the need for access into the leeward communities: ingress and egress. She cited various instances of people using Kolekole Pass in the 2000s because roads into Waiʻanae were completely blocked.

"I would say that not only has the military acknowledged that they're going to be helpful, but they've also acknowledged that they're going to move expeditiously to assist," she added.

Tupola represents Leeward Oʻahu, including areas from Kapolei and Mākaha.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 31, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this story for the web.
Tags
The Conversation safetyHonolulu City CouncilMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
