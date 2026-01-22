© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Dial M for Murder' takes the stage at Mānoa Valley Theatre

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published January 22, 2026 at 1:41 PM HST
"Dial M for Murder" will be showing at Manoa Valley Theatre from Jan. 22 to Feb. 8.
Mānoa Valley Theatre
"Dial M for Murder" will be showing at Mānoa Valley Theatre from Jan. 22 to Feb. 8.

A stage adaptation of a Hitchcock thriller debuts Thursday night at the Mānoa Valley Theatre — but did you know that “Dial M for Murder” was first a radio play written for the BBC?

Two actors in the production, Jasmine Haley Anderson and Ioane Camacho, stopped by The Conversation studio and recorded a scene in the style of the original radio play.

Ixchel López-Durant directs the Mānoa Valley Theatre production; longtime actor Dwight Martin plays the Scotland Yard inspector tasked with making sense of the convoluted plot to kill.

The pair spoke with The Conversation about the production.

Dial M for Murder” opens Jan. 22 at the Mānoa Valley Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 8.

Jasmine Haley Anderson and Ioane Camacho.
1 of 2  — Dial M for Murder Cast
Jasmine Haley Anderson and Ioane Camacho.
HPR
From left to right: HPR's Maddie Bender, Dwight Martin, and
2 of 2  — Maddie Dial M for Murder
From left to right: HPR's Maddie Bender, Dwight Martin, and
HPR

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
Tags
The Conversation EntertainmentTheaterManoa Valley Theatre
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
Related Stories