'Dial M for Murder' takes the stage at Mānoa Valley Theatre
A stage adaptation of a Hitchcock thriller debuts Thursday night at the Mānoa Valley Theatre — but did you know that “Dial M for Murder” was first a radio play written for the BBC?
Two actors in the production, Jasmine Haley Anderson and Ioane Camacho, stopped by The Conversation studio and recorded a scene in the style of the original radio play.
Ixchel López-Durant directs the Mānoa Valley Theatre production; longtime actor Dwight Martin plays the Scotland Yard inspector tasked with making sense of the convoluted plot to kill.
The pair spoke with The Conversation about the production.
“Dial M for Murder” opens Jan. 22 at the Mānoa Valley Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 8.
This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 22, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.