Shoring up the state's social safety net is a focus of 2026 Legislature

The Hawaiʻi Legislature is back in session with a focus on federal funding impacts and the cost of living.

On Wednesday, House and Senate leaders were focused on limiting the federal impacts on the state's social safety net.

Although the rainy day fund totals about $1.5 billion, Gov. Josh Green floated pausing the historic tax cut that the Legislature passed two years ago.

It’s supposed to continue to ramp up over the next five years, costing the state billions of dollars in revenue. Lawmakers are evaluating what a pause would look like.

