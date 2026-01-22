© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Shoring up the state's social safety net is a focus of 2026 Legislature

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Ashley Mizuo,
Mark Ladao
Published January 22, 2026 at 10:39 AM HST
From left to right: Sen. Chris Lee at the podium, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Senate President Ron Kouchi and Sen. Dru Kanuha speak to the press on Jan. 21, 2026.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
From left to right: Sen. Chris Lee at the podium, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Senate President Ron Kouchi and Sen. Dru Kanuha speak to the press on Jan. 21, 2026.

The Hawaiʻi Legislature is back in session with a focus on federal funding impacts and the cost of living.

On Wednesday, House and Senate leaders were focused on limiting the federal impacts on the state's social safety net.

Although the rainy day fund totals about $1.5 billion, Gov. Josh Green floated pausing the historic tax cut that the Legislature passed two years ago.

It’s supposed to continue to ramp up over the next five years, costing the state billions of dollars in revenue. Lawmakers are evaluating what a pause would look like.

Attendees wait to enter the House and Senate chambers at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 21, 2026.
Local News
Through the HPR lens: Opening day of the 2026 legislative session
Tori DeJournett, Mark Ladao, Ashley Mizuo

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
