Through the HPR lens: Opening day of the 2026 legislative session

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Tori DeJournett,
Mark LadaoAshley Mizuo
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:54 PM HST
Attendees wait to enter the House and Senate chambers at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 21, 2026.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Attendees wait to enter the House and Senate chambers at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on opening day of the legislative session on Jan. 21, 2026.

The 2026 legislative session is officially in full swing. Lawmakers and community members gathered at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol on Wednesday for opening day.

HPR spent the day hearing from attendees on what they hope this session will bring. Here's a glimpse of what we saw:

From left to right: Sen. Chris Lee at the podium, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Senate President Ron Kouchi and Sen. Dru Kanuha speak to the press on Jan. 21, 2026.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
From left to right: Sen. Chris Lee at the podium, Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, Senate President Ron Kouchi and Sen. Dru Kanuha speak to the press on Jan. 21, 2026.
Keiki gather in front of the Queen Liliʻuokalani statue at the State Capitol on opening day (Jan. 21, 2026).
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Keiki gather in front of the Queen Liliʻuokalani statue at the Capitol on opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building from across S. Beretania Street. (Jan. 21, 2026)

House representatives on opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
HPR spoke with some of these folks about why they attended opening day to make their voices heard. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
HPR spoke with some of these folks about why they attended opening day on Jan. 21, 2026. Click the listen button up top to hear more!
Community members attend opening day on Jan. 21, 2026.
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Community members attend opening day on Jan. 21, 2026.
ALCU Hawaiʻi tables along with The
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
ALCU of Hawaiʻi tables, along with The Legal Clinic, on opening day of the 2026 legislative session. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Community members meet with representatives and senators following opening day remarks (Jan. 21, 2026).
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Community members meet with representatives and senators following opening day remarks. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto, while in recess, discusses House procedures with Majority Leader Sean Quinlan. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Rep. Kim Coco Iwamoto, while in recess, discusses House procedures with Majority Leader Sean Quinlan. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Reps. Cory Chun and Mahina Poepoe on opening day of the 2026 legislative session.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Reps. Cory Chun and Mahina Poepoe on opening day of the 2026 legislative session.

Hawaiʻi House Speaker Nadine Nakamura, at the podium on the right, speaks to representatives and community members gathered for opening day on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026.
Ashley Mizuo
House representatives on opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
House representatives look up at the public seating area on opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Rep. Lisa Marten (right) and newest Rep. Joe Gedeon pose for a photo on opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
Rep. Lisa Marten (right) and newest Rep. Joe Gedeon pose for a photo on opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Senate President Ron Kouchi addresses the press on the opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Mark Ladao
/
HPR
Senate President Ron Kouchi addresses the press on the opening day. (Jan. 21, 2026)
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu, with downtown high-rises on the right. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Pixie Clay
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu, with downtown high-rises on the right. (Jan. 21, 2026)
Tori DeJournett
Tori DeJournett is a digital news producer for Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
Mark Ladao
Mark Ladao is a news producer for Hawai'i Public Radio. Contact him at mladao@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Ashley Mizuo
Ashley Mizuo is the government reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at amizuo@hawaiipublicradio.org.
