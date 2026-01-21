In reversal, state will investigate unnamed legislator accused of accepting money

The state will open an investigation into an “influential state legislator” accused of accepting $35,000 in 2022. The allegation came to light during the federal bribery investigation into former House Rep. Ty Cullen and Sen. Kalani English.

The announcement was a reversal from what Hawaiʻi Attorney General Anne Lopez said earlier this month, declining to investigate the matter because of concerns it would interfere with an ongoing federal investigation. But now federal authorities say they will provide Lopez with evidence regarding the alleged incident.

House Public Safety Committee Chair Della Au Belatti called on Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Sorenson, and Lopez to answer whether the person is a sitting lawmaker.

“We need to know the answers to some of these questions now so we can pass laws now to restore trust in our elected officials. That is something that I am demanding and that is something that my colleagues are demanding, and that is something the public is demanding and deserves to know,” she said. “The public deserves the right to know so we can fix this and stop this."

The House and Senate both released statements earlier this month saying that none of their current members is the person in question, and they do not know who it is.

But Belatti said that if the lawmaker is currently serving, the person needs to be investigated and isolated from influencing legislation. The 2026 legislative session began Wednesday morning.

During her speech on opening day, House Speaker Nadine Nakamura praised the attorney general’s decision to investigate.

“This is a positive development and an important step toward maintaining the public trust,” Nakamura said.

“The Special Investigation and Prosecutive Division, created and funded by the Legislature in 2022, is well-positioned to handle this matter with the independence and rigor it requires, and I trust it will take appropriate actions in a timely manner.”

Hawaiʻi Public Radio exists to serve all of Hawai’i, and it’s the people of Hawai’i who keep us independent and strong. Help keep us strong to serve you in the future. Donate today.