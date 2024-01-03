HPR's coverage of the 2024 Hawaiʻi legislative session
Hawaiʻi Public Radio is tracking the latest news inside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol as lawmakers prepare for the 2024 legislative session, which runs from Jan. 17 to May 3.
In the wake of the August 2023 wildfires on Maui, lawmakers said they would focus on funding and supporting recovery efforts. At least 100 people died in the Lahaina fire, and thousands more lost their homes.
Hawaiʻi's Legislature operates on a biennial (two-year) system. 2024 is the second year of the current biennium. Bills that did not pass in 2023 can be revived at the same legislative stage they reached last year.
On this page, you'll also find interviews from HPR's The Conversation with state lawmakers, appointed officials and Gov. Josh Green.
If you want more legislative coverage straight to your email, subscribe to our legislative newsletter, On The Lege, using the form below or by clicking here.
Have a legislative tip or story idea for Hawaiʻi Public Radio? Contact us at news@hawaiipublicradio.org.
-
The 2024 Hawaiʻi legislative session begins Jan. 17. How can Hawaiʻi Public Radio help you stay informed about the issues you care about? How knowledgeable do you feel about the legislative process? Take our survey and let us know.
-
The Hawaiʻi State Capitol building was evacuated Wednesday morning and staff were instructed to remain at home after a bomb threat was emailed to "certain members of the Senate." The FBI has said it is aware of numerous hoax bomb threats at state Capitol buildings around the country, but that it has “no information to indicate a specific and credible threat.”
-
Kaleo Manuel has been the Commission on Water Resource Management’s first deputy for four years. He was the first Native Hawaiian to hold the position. He was accused of restricting water access during the Maui fires and was subsequently reassigned. But after public backlash and a lawsuit, Manuel was reinstated to his position in October.
-
The costs would fund over 100 positions at UH campuses statewide that would boost mental health counselors, medical programs and campus security.
-
The aggressive loan repayment program was designed to retain and recruit health care professionals to Hawaiʻi. It offers financial aid to medical field workers who have accrued substantial debt from their training.
-
For the past few months, Gov. Josh Green has spoken to The Conversation monthly about his administration's latest work and what's ahead. Green talked Thursday about housing Maui's displaced families — and a possible moratorium on short-term rentals to make that happen.
-
John Mizuno, a Democrat who represents a portion of Kalihi, Kalihi Valley and Kamehameha Heights, will begin his new position next year. He's been a lawmaker since 2006 and was previously the House vice speaker.