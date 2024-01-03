© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
HPR's coverage of the 2024 Hawaiʻi legislative session

Aloha and welcome to Hawaiʻi Public Radio’s coverage of the 2024 legislative session.
The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on opening day of the 2023 legislative session. (Jan. 18, 2023)
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
The Hawaiʻi House of Representatives on opening day of the 2023 legislative session. (Jan. 18, 2023)

Hawaiʻi Public Radio is tracking the latest news inside the Hawaiʻi State Capitol as lawmakers prepare for the 2024 legislative session, which runs from Jan. 17 to May 3.

In the wake of the August 2023 wildfires on Maui, lawmakers said they would focus on funding and supporting recovery efforts. At least 100 people died in the Lahaina fire, and thousands more lost their homes.

Hawaiʻi's Legislature operates on a biennial (two-year) system. 2024 is the second year of the current biennium. Bills that did not pass in 2023 can be revived at the same legislative stage they reached last year.

On this page, you'll also find interviews from HPR's The Conversation with state lawmakers, appointed officials and Gov. Josh Green.

Have a legislative tip or story idea for Hawaiʻi Public Radio? Contact us at news@hawaiipublicradio.org.

The latest from the Hawaiʻi State Capitol
Links and resources:

The public access room at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol.
How to learn more about the legislative process at the Public Access Room
The Conversation paid a visit to the Public Access Room and the Legislative Reference Bureau, two resources created by the Legislature to encourage public participation in Hawaiʻi lawmaking.
